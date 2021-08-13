ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.39. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

