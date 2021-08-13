Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 868.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,019,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCLI remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 7,631,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,919. Protocall Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Protocall Technologies Company Profile

Protocall Technologies Inc develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories.

