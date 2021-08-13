Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 380 at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 349.20 ($4.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.88. The stock has a market cap of £885.63 million and a PE ratio of -10.61. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

