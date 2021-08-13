PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

