Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $350.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Public Storage stock opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

