Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 2.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.35. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,528. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

