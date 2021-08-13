PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,096,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $6,432,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

