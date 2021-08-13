PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PubMatic stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
