PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $36.19. PubMatic shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 17,632 shares traded.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

