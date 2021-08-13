PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Down 91.9% in July

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PureBase stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,858. PureBase has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

