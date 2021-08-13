PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $15.83

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $16.62. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,275,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

