Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Icahn Enterprises L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $58.68 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $44,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

