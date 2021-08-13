Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Post Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Post in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of POST opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $57,717,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

