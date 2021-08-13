Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Increased by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $91,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.