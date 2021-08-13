Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.