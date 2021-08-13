Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for FibroGen, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,616,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

