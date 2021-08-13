Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

