Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ORIC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,778 shares of company stock worth $94,714 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

