Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Univar Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.91 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

