Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for NextCure, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextCure in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Get NextCure alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NextCure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.