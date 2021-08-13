Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Issued By BWS Financial

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verso in a report released on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Verso by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Verso by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

