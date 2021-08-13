Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Decreased by Analyst

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

AMED opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

