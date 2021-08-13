Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Lowered by Analyst

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

