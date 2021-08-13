Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Decreased by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 131,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

