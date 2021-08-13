Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Decreased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.69.

ABX stock opened at C$25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.