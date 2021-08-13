Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 111,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.