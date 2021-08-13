Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Increased by Analyst

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.01 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $154.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.