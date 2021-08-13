Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FedNat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.51 on Friday. FedNat has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

