Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of KOP opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $665.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.