Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Raised by William Blair

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.