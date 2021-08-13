Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.