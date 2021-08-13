Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.56). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($11.53) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

MRTX stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.