Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.