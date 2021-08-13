Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.31) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

