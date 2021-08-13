Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

SGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.78 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $182.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.41.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

