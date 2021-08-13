Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Lowered by B. Riley

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

VOR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

