Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Inotiv, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NOTV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

