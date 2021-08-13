Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issued By Oppenheimer

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $203.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,691 shares of company stock worth $26,872,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.