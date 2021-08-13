Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for WW International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

