Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 490,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,540. Qorvo has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

