Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

KWR stock opened at $253.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $170.31 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

