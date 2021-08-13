Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RXT. reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.
Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 9,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,348. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08.
In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.