Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RXT. reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 9,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,348. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

