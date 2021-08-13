Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VICA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 517,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. Rafina Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Rafina Innovations

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

