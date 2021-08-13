Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.10% of Rapid7 worth $109,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $113.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

