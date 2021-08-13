Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of RPD opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,044,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

