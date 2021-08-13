Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,076. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

