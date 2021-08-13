Rarible Price Up 25.4% This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $74.29 million and $7.25 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $16.05 or 0.00034673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,629,385 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

