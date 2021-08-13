Raymond James Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

