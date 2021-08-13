Raymond James Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $250.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.08.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. Amedisys has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.