Raymond James Raises EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $24.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
EVCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 22.54.
EverCommerce stock opened at 19.40 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.