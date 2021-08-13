Raymond James Raises EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $24.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 22.54.

EverCommerce stock opened at 19.40 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

