Raymond James Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $52.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

